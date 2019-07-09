Sophomore Veach looking to reclaim momentum with strong Indy Toronto

Zach Veach checks the video screen after he qualified for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, on May 19, 2018.Zach Veach was having an inconsistent rookie season before a top-10 finish at last year's Honda Indy Toronto helped turn things around.Faced with a similar situation ahead of this year's race, Veach is hoping he can find that same momentum on the Toronto street course once again. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Conroy