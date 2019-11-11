Achonwa: Pride on playing for country runs deep in Canadian women

New York Liberty's Tina Charles (31) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Natalie Achonwa (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis on August 20, 2019. It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Natalie Achonwa. She earned the WNBA's prestigious community assist award, and then on the weekend in South Bend, her jersey was raised up into Notre Dame's Ring of Honor. The forward is now in Edmonton to suit up Canada's women's basketball team for its next round of Olympic qualifying. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Darron Cummings