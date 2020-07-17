SAN ANTONIO - For the third week in a row, Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith is in contention for a title entering the final round of a Korn Ferry Tour event.
Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is three shots off the lead after three rounds of the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.
Pendrith shot his second straight round of 5-under 67 on Friday to move to 9 under for the tournament, putting him in a tie for seventh.
American Derek Ernst leads the way at 12 under.
Advm Svensson of Surrey, B.C., and Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., both are 1 over.
Pendrith had a second-place finish and a tie for third in the past two events, pushing him to 12th in the tour standings.
The top 25 next fall graduate to the PGA Tour.
