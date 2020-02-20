OEIRAS, Portugal - The Canadian under-20 men's rugby team ran in six tries Thursday, defeating the Portugal under-20 side 48-20.
Portugal won the opening match of the series 33-20 on Monday.
Canada's Jacob Bossi scored two tries Thursday with singles from Cole Brown, Ciaran Breen, Sion Griffiths and Willem den Ouden. Brown added three conversions and Thomas Isherwood booted three conversions and two penalties.
"Our players played with great heart and determination and were not going to be denied a win," said Canada coach Jeff Williams. "We have worked hard on our defence and that was much improved from Monday, as was our set play."
Breen was named man of the match.
Portugal made the final of the 2019 World Rugby Junior Trophy, losing 35-34 to Japan. Canada finished fifth at the eight-team tournament, World Rugby's second-tier under-20 competition.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.