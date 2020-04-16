Former CFL star quarterback Flutie feels commissioner Ambrosie's pain

Former Argos player Doug Flutie, right, walks off the field beside the Argos general manager Jim Popp following the ceremonial coin toss before first half CFL action in Toronto, Monday, July 24, 2017. Flutie can feel CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie's pain. Ambrosie continues to discuss potential contingency plans for the 2020 CFL season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn