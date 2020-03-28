Brian's Custom Sports shifts to producing medical supplies to fight COVID-19

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko skates before an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche in Vancouver, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Brian's Custom Sports, supplier of goalie equipment, Demko and others, had been approached by Windsor-Essex County medical officials on Tuesday for their surplus of double-sided tape and foam -- key elements of medical face shields -- but were then asked what their production capabilities were for medical gowns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck