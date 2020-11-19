Calgary-born entrepreneur Rahul Sood buys stake in Sri Lankan cricket team

A millionaire at 19 thanks to Voodoo PC, Calgary-born Rahul Sood, shown in this undated handout image, says he went on to lose most of that bankroll. But there have been far more hits than misses thanks to a career that includes time spent with Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft. Now co-founder and CEO of Unikrn, an esports betting platform, Sood has added a cricket team to his portfolio with a stake in the Jaffna Stallions of the Lanka Premier League. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO