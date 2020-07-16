Wolfpack won't play in Toronto this season due to travel and other restrictions

Toronto Wolfpack's Blake Wallace, left, celebrates a try by teammate Bodene Thompson, centre, during Million Pound Game in Betfred Championship rugby league action against the Featherstone Rovers in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. The Toronto Wolfpack will start and finish the 2020 Super League season in England. The Super League announced its revamped schedule for the resumption of 2020 play, with teams facing a condensed schedule and Toronto playing its remaining games on the other side of the Atlantic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston