Canadian Olympic champion bobsledder Doug Anakin dies at 89

The Canadian four man bobsled team in the Winter Olympic event in the third run at Igls, Austria, Feb. 6, 1964. Front to back; Piloted by Victor Emery, Douglas Anakin, John Emery, and Peter Kirby. Douglas Anakin, who helped Canada win Olympic bobsled gold in 1964, has died at age 89. Anakin, Peter Kirby and brothers John and Vic Emery claimed four-man gold at the 1964 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ file