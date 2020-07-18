Vancouver Whitecaps reward Canadian midfielder Russell Teibert with new contract

Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster, left to right, midfielder Russell Teibert and coach Marc Dos Santos are shown in this handout image provided by the Vnacouver Whitecaps. The Vancouver Whitecaps have rewarded Canadian midfielder Teibert with a new contract that runs through 2023 with an option for 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS /HO-Vancouver Whitecaps MANDATORY CREDIT