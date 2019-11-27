Christine Sinclair, Alphonso Davies up for Canada Soccer annual awards

Canada captain Christine Sinclair and Bayern Munich teenager Alphonso Davies are among the nominees for the 2019 Canada Soccer Player Awards. Bayern's Alphonso Davies, left, challenges for the ball with Red Star's Mateo Garcia during the Champions League group B soccer match between Red Star and FC Bayern Munich at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Darko Vojinovic