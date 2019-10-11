Friday's Games

MLB

Best-of-Seven National League Championship Series

Washington 2 St. Louis 0

(Washington leads series 1-0)

---

CFL

Toronto 28 Ottawa 21

Calgary 30 Saskatchewan 28

---

NHL

Buffalo 3 Florida 2 (SO)

Anaheim 2 Columbus 1

Carolina 5 N.Y. Islanders 2

---

AHL

Binghamton 2 Belleville 1

Milwaukee 4 Grand Rapids 1

Syracuse 2 Cleveland 1

Bridgeport 4 Charlotte 2

Rochester 2 Springfield 1

Lehigh Valley 4 W-B/Scranton 1

San Antonio 3 Chicago 0

Toronto 3 Manitoba 2

Iowa 5 Texas 4 (SO)

San Jose 5 San Diego 1

Colorado 4 Ontario 3 (OT)

---

NBA Pre-season

Boston 100 Orlando 75

Detroit 109 Cleveland 105

Indiana 105 Chicago 87

Philadelphia 100 Charlotte 87

Washington 115 New York 99

New Orleans 128 Utah 127

Milwaukee 118 Dallas 111

---

