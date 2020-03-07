Injured Bianca Andreescu drops out of Indian Wells, won't defend title

Bianca Andreescu of Canada receives a medical treatment on her leg after suffering a knee injury during the WTA Finals Tennis Tournament against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Andreescu will not defend her title at the BNP Paribas Open because of her lingering left knee injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andy Wong