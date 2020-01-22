HOUSTON - The Houston Dash have waived Canadian international defender Lindsay Agnew.
The 24-year-old Agnew, who was born in Kingston, Ont., joined Houston in 2018 through a trade with the Washington Spirit for the third overall pick in the NWSL college draft.
She started in 11 of her 19 appearances with one assist.
Agnew, who has won 14 caps for Canada, enjoyed a decorated collegiate career at Ohio State University, where she finished her final season leading the team and tied for second in the Big Ten Conference in assists with seven.
Houston also waived defender Jazmin Jackmon.
The Dash roster still includes Canadian internationals Allysha Chapman, Maegan Kelly, Nichelle Prince and Sophie Schmidt.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020.
