BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Mikhail Berdin stopped 38-of-39 shots to help lift the Manitoba Moose beat the Belleville Senators 2-1 on Wednesday to stretch their winning streak to seven straight American Hockey League games.
Emilie Poirier's goal 14:55 into the first period stood as the winner. Nathan Todd also scored for Manitoba (10-8-0).
Jordan Szwarz spoiled Berdin's shutout attempt with a goal for the Senators (8-8-1) 46 seconds into the third period.
Belleville goaltender Marcus Hogberg made 25 saves.
