ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, center, runs onto the field with his players before the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Orlando, Fla. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)