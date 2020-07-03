Bell to commentate and race on same day in different states

FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2006 file photo, Indy Racing League driver Townsend Bell dons his helmet before practicing for the 90th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. NBC Sports analyst Townsend Bell will have his own unique double duty Saturday, July 4, 2020 when he calls the IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and then flies to Daytona International Speedway to compete in the IMSA sports car race. (AP Photo/Tom Strattman, File)