LAVAL, Que. - Zac Dalpe scored twice as the Cleveland Monsters defeated the Laval Rocket 4-1 in American Hockey League action Saturday.
Eric Robinson and Markus Hannikainen also scored for Cleveland (2-0-0), while Kevin Stenlund had two assists.
Alex Belzile had the lone goal for Laval (0-2-0).
Veini Vehvilainen made 30 saves for Cleveland, while Cayden Primeau stopped 29 shots for Laval.
After a scoreless first period, Robinson got the Monsters on the board with a goal at 9:10 of the second.
Dalpe's fist of the game, on a power play, gave Cleveland a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.
Belzile gave Laval life with a short-handed goal 9:50 into the third period, but empty-net goals from Hannikainen and Dalpe sealed the victory for Cleveland.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2019.
