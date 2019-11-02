Choiniere scored in stoppage time as Forge FC beats Cavalry for CPL title

Hamilton Forge's Kwame Awuah, right, kicks the ball as Calgary Cavalry's Nico Pasquotti looks on during Canadian Premier League soccer finals action in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

 JMC

CALGARY - David Choiniere scored in the 94th minute as Forge FC claimed the inaugural Canadian Premier League championship with a 1-0 win over Cavalry FC on Saturday.

Cavalry topped the CPL league table in both the spring and fall campaigns for an overall record of 19-4-5. Forge's record was 17-6-5.

But Forge took the first match of the two-leg championship 1-0 in Hamilton, and thus led by a goal on aggregate heading into Saturday's finale at Calgary's ATCO Field.

Forge became the first team to raise the North Star Shield as CPL champions.

