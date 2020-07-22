PORTLAND, Ore. - Canada's Moh Ahmed raced to another blistering time Tuesday night, and proved he's not just a world-class long-distance runner.
In what was a virtual sprint for the 5,000 and 10,000-metre specialist, the 29-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., won the 1,500 metres at the Bowerman Track Club intra-squad meet in three minutes 34.89 seconds.
The time makes him the fifth-fastest Canadian at the distance.
On July 10 in Portland, Ahmed shattered his own Canadian record in the 5,000 metres, running 12:47.20 to eclipse his previous mark of 12:53.16 set last summer in Rome. The time vaulted him to 10th all-time in the world.
Tuesday's fast 1,500, in front of an empty stadium due to COVID-19, was just three seconds shy of Kevin Sullivan's Canadian record of 3:31.71 set in 2000.
Only three other Canadians have run faster than Ahmed over that distance: Graham Hood (3:33.94), Nate Brannen (3:34.22), and Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (3:34.23).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2020.