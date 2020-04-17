Canadian Rourke looking forward to getting shot at playing pro football

Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke rolls out during the second half of the team's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game against Nevada on January 3, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. Canadian Nathan Rourke isn't losing sleep about the uncertainty of his football future. The native of Oakville, Ont., is eligible for both the NFL and CFL drafts later this month following a productive collegiate career at Ohio. And then there's the matter of how many games, if any, either league will play because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the six foot two, 209-pound Rourke is just looking forward to realizing a childhood dream and getting the chance to play football professionally. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Steve Conner