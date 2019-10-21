West Division playoff race still has no shortage of twists and turns

Edmonton Eskimos' Troy Williams (8) runs the ball as B.C. Lions' Kevin Haynes (42) and teammate Colin Kelly (67) battle during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Finally, some clarity in the muddled West Division playoff picture. Edmonton will finish fourth and thus become the crossover team come playoff time. That was determined by the Saskatchewan Roughriders' 27-19 win over the B.C. Lions on Friday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson