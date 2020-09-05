MILTON, Ont. - Atlanta raced to a four-length victory to capture the $560,000 Maple Leaf Trot on Saturday.
Atlanta, who finished last year's Maple Leaf Trot as runner up, won the 2020 edition in 1:50.40 at Woodbine Mohawk Park.
The five-year-old mare driven by Yannick Gingras and trained by Ron Burke matched the stakes record held by Guardian Angel As (2019) and Mister Herbie (2012).
In the stretch, Atlanta stormed by her competition for her third win of the season and 23rd lifetime.
"(Atlanta) felt so strong and I had a handful of trot in the last turn and when I tipped her she came off cover like a sports car," said Gingras.
Lindy The Great placed second, while Gimpanzee, the even-money favourite, finished third. Crystal Fashion was fourth, and Manchego finished fifth.
"She's a great mare," said co-owner Brad Grant. "I don't know what to say, but to do it here (at Mohawk Park), I wish it was crowded."
Atlanta has now earned over $400,000 this season to bring her career total to $2,525,160 for owners Crawford Farms Racing, Grant and Howard Taylor. She paid $7.60 to win.
The Maple Leaf Trot has now seen a mare win three of the last six editions, as Atlanta joins Hannelore Hanover and Bee A Magician as recent winners.
