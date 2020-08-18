Review: 'Hi, My Name is Dicky' a gritty account of a former NHLer's path to sobriety

Richard Clune is shown in a behind the scenes handout photo from the documentary "Hi, My Name is Dicky." Richard Clune remembers the drive the pain, the anxiety, the uncertainty, the fear. It was the spring of 2010 and Clune, who had made his NHL debut earlier that season, was finally on the road to getting the help the 23-year-old knew he needed in his crippling addiction battle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Zac Jackson, Upper Canada Films *MANDATORY CREDIT*