Calgary Flames edge Dallas Stars 3-2, strike first in NHL playoff series

Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund (11) is stopped by Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) as Flames' Matthew Tkachuk (19), and Stars' Denis Gurianov (34) and Andrej Sekera (5) battle in front during the first period of a first round NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey series in Edmonton, on Tuesday August 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson