Washington Spirit waive Canadian international forward Jenna Hellstrom, five others

Canada's Gabrielle Carle, Christine Sinclair, Janine Beckie, Jayde Riviere and Jenna Hellstrom, from left to right, react at the end of the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and Canada at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Monday, June 24, 2019. The NWSL's Washington Spirit have waived six players including Canadian international Hellstrom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Euler

BOYDS, Md. - The National Women's Soccer League's Washington Spirit have waived six players, including Canadian international Jenna Hellstrom.

The 25-year-old forward from Sudbury, Ont., joined the Spirit in December 2019, playing six games during the 2020 season.

Hellstrom has won four caps for Canada and was part of the Canadian team at the 2019 World Cup in France.

She left Kent State as the school's all-time leader in goals (37), assists (33), points (107), game-winning goals (107), shots (232), shots on goal (115), multiple goal games (6) and multiple assist games (5).

Hellstrom also played club football in Sweden for FC Rosengard, Djurgardens IF, Vaxjo DFF and KIF Orebro.

The Spirit also waived defender Brooke Hendrix, midfielder Jaye Boissiere, and forwardsMeg McCool, Jessie Scarpa and Crystal Thomas.

Washington currently has 15 players under contract, including Canadian goalkeeper Devon Kerr.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020

