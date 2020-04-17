NBA players to receive 25% less in paychecks starting May 15

Crews remove a basketball hoop from the court after the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The NBA has suspended its season ‚Äúuntil further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (Ashley Landis /The Dallas Morning News via AP)