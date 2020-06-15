WNBA plans to play 2020 season in Florida starting late July

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks at a news conference before Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics, in Washington. The WNBA has announced plans to play a reduced season, with a 22-game schedule that would begin in late July without fans in attendance. “There’s a lot to do between now and the tip of the season, now that we’ve selected IMG Academy” as the location to play, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a phone interview Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)