Sunday's Games

CFL

Grey Cup

Winnipeg 33 Hamilton 12

---

NFL

N.Y. Jets 34 Oakland 3

Buffalo 20 Denver 3

Chicago 19 N.Y. Giants 14

Pittsburgh 16 Cincinnati 10

Cleveland 41 Miami 24

Seattle 17 Philadelphia 9

Washington 19 Detroit 16

Tampa Bay 35 Atlanta 22

New Orleans 34 Carolina 31

Tennessee 42 Jacksonville 20

New England 13 Dallas 9

San Francisco 37 Green Bay 8

---

NHL

Buffalo 5 Florida 2

Carolina 2 Detroit 0

Edmonton 4 Arizona 3 (SO)

---

AHL

Bridgeport 3 Springfield 1

Providence 6 Hershey 3

Iowa 3 Bakersfield 2 (SO)

Rockford 3 San Antonio 2 (OT)

Toronto 4 Manitoba 1

---

NBA

Dallas 137 Houston 123

Brooklyn 103 New York 101

Sacramento 113 Washington 106

Denver 116 Phoenix 104

L.A. Clippers 134 New Orleans 109

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.