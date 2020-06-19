Rugby Canada unveils return to play road map but provinces will have final say

Rugby Canada has lifted its country-wide suspension of sanctioned rugby activities, but says there is more to do before the game resumes. Canada's Pat Kay, from left to right, Nathan Hirayama, Theo Sauder and Harry Jones, back, celebrate Sauder's try against Spain during a quarterfinal match at the Canada Sevens rugby tournament in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck