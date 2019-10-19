Saturday's Games
MLB Post-season
American League Championship Series
Houston 6 N.Y. Yankees 4
(Houston wins series 4-2)
---
CFL
Hamilton 33 Ottawa 12
Calgary 37 Winnipeg 33
---
NHL
New Jersey 1 Vancouver 0
Montreal 5 St. Louis 2
Vegas 3 Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Islanders 3 Columbus 2 (OT)
Colorado 6 Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 4 Boston 3 (OT)
Arizona 5 Ottawa 2
Dallas 4 Philadelphia 1
Florida 3 Nashville 2 (SO)
Los Angeles 4 Calgary 1
Buffalo 4 San Jose 3
---
AHL
Toronto 2 Cleveland 0
Ontario 5 San Jose 2
Utica 7 Rochester 1
Charlotte 7 Syracuse 3
Colorado 3 Milwaukee 2 (OT)
Iowa 4 Manitoba 2
Hershey 4 Laval 2
W-B/Scranton 3 Bridgeport 2 (SO)
Providence 7 Belleville 4
Springfield 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (SO)
Hartford 4 Binghamton 3 (OT)
Texas 3 Grand Rapids 0
Rockford 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Stockton 4 Bakersfield 3
Tucson 4 San Antonio 2
---
Major League Soccer playoffs
Eastern Confernce
Atlanta 1 New England 0
Toronto 5 D.C. 1
Western Conference
Seattle 4 Dallas 3
Salt Lake 2 Portland 1
