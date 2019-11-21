'Everyone loves a second-chance story': Keefe supporters say Leafs made right choice

Toronto Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe, second left, celebrates with his coaching and training staff after defeating the Texas Stars to win the AHL Calder Cup championship in Toronto on June 14, 2018. The road that led Sheldon Keefe behind the Toronto Maple Leafs' bench has been long and winding. From controversial junior hockey star to injured minor leaguer to owner and head coach of his own team, the 39-year-old has taken an unconventional path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette