VAL-D'OR, Que. - Nicolas Ouellet had a hat trick as the Val-d'Or Foreurs beat the Gatineau Olympiques 5-3 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
William Provost's goal at the 16:20 mark of the third period was the winner for the Foreurs (6-5-2) and David Noel also scored.
Jonathan Lemieux turned aside 27 shots for Val-d'Or.
David Aebischer, William Dagenais and Evgenii Kashnikov supplied the offence for the Olympiques (2-10-2). Remi Poirier stopped 35 shots.
The Foreurs were 2 for 5 on the power play and Gatineau was 1 for 5 with the man advantage.
