Vancouver Whitecaps Esports star "Exraa" wins North American Qualifier championship

Vancouver Whitecaps Esports talent Alex "Exraa" Gonzalez, as shown here in this unadted handout image, captured the Xbox championship Sunday in the FIFA 21 Global Series North American Qualifier 1 event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Whitecaps-Jon Hair *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Vancouver Whitecaps Esports talent Alex "Exraa" Gonzalez captured the Xbox championship Sunday in the FIFA 21 Global Series North American Qualifier 1 event.

Exraa defeated New York City FC's Squirrel in the final by an 11-3 aggregate final score. He also defeated FC Cincinnati's Fiddle and Henry from Essentials Gaming.

The 19-year-old native of Regina, Sask., also earned a US$5,000 cash prize and points towards qualification to the North American Regional Playoffs and the 2021 FIFAe World Cup.

The North American Qualifier 2 event will take place Feb. 6 and 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2021.

