Jets don't deal Byfuglien at deadline with defenceman poised to sit out season

Winnipeg Jets' Dustin Byfuglien celebrates after scoring during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Sunday, April 14, 2019, in St. Louis. The Winnipeg Jets stood pat at the NHL trade deadline Monday, meaning suspended defenceman Byfuglien remains a member of the team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeff Roberson