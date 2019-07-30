Family Affair: McClintock-Rini wins silver and stepdaughter Rini takes bronze

Whitney Mcclintock Rini of Canada competes in waterski women's open tricks final at the Lima Pan American Games on July 29, 2019. Canadian water-skier Whitney McClintock-Rini entered the Lima Games with 11 career Pan Am medals. She won two silvers Monday and will be looking to add to her medal collection Tuesday in the overall event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-COC-Vincent Ethier, *MANDATORY CREDIT*