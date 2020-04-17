Flutie says Canada should be proud of Hubbard being Heisman Trophy finalist

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard blows a kiss to Oklahoma State fans after their 34-27 win over Iowa State in an NCAA college football game in Ames, Iowa, on Oct. 26, 2019. Canadian Chuba Hubbard will have a tough act to follow this season. His own. The 20-year-old native of Sherwood Park, Alta., was the NCAA rushing leader last season, running for 1,936 yards and 21 TDs. That left the Oklahoma State star eighth in voting for the Heisman Trophy, presented annually to American college football's top player. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Matthew Putney