Rugby league looking at forgoing scrums and changing rules to make game safer

Toronto Wolfpack Blake Wallace, left, celebrates a try by teammate Bodene Thompson, centre, during Million Pound Game in Betfred Championship rugby league action against the Featherstone Rovers in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Super League is looking at outlawing scrums for the rest of the 2020 season to reduce potential COVID-19 infection while introducing other rule changes to speed up the game when the rugby league circuit returns to play from the global pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston