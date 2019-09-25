MANCHESTER, England - Canadian international Janine Beckie scored a hat-trick Wednesday to help Manchester City down Switzerland's FF Lugano 4-0 and move into the round of 16 in Women's Champions League play.
Man City won the round-of-32 tie 11-1 on aggregate.
Beckie scored in the fifth, 33rd and 49th minutes. German international Pauline Bremer finished the scoring in the 79th minute off the bench.
The Canadian's third goal was the prettiest as she took Demi Stokes' cross, spun away from a defender in the penalty box and fired a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Morgan Bertsch.
Beckie, who has 25 goals in 60 appearances for Canada, scored off the bench in the 7-1 first-leg win.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2019.
