Blue Bombers release defensive back Marcus Sayles to pursue NFL opportunities

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Marcus Sayles (14) gets called for pass interference on this touchdown pass to Calgary Stampeders' Eric Rogers (4) during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg on August 8, 2019. Defensive back Marcus Sayles was released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Wednesday so he can pursue opportunities in the NFL. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

 JGW

WINNIPEG - Defensive back Marcus Sayles was released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Wednesday so he can pursue opportunities in the NFL.

The 25-year-old international player had several tryouts with NFL players last month.

He played two seasons in Winnipeg, including all 18 games this year.

Sayles had a total of six interceptions and two touchdowns over his two seasons.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Jan. 1, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.