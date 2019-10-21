Monday's Games
NHL
Columbus 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
Philadelphia 6 Vegas 2
St. Louis 3 Colorado 1
Dallas 2 Ottawa 1
---
NFL
New England 33 N.Y. Jets 0
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB Post-season
World Series
Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.
(first game of series)
---
NHL
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.
---
AHL
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
---
NBA
New Orleans at Toronto, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
---
