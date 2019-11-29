Friday's Games

NHL

Boston 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)

Winnipeg 3 Anaheim 0

Philadelphia 6 Detroit 1

Minnesota 7 Ottawa 2

Buffalo 6 Toronto 4

San Jose 4 Los Angeles 1

Colorado 5 Chicago 2

Washington 4 Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Vegas 2 Arizona 1 (SO)

Columbus 5 Pittsburgh 2

Nashville 3 Carolina 0

St. Louis 3 Dallas 1

---

AHL

Bridgeport 4 Springfield 1

Laval 4 Syracuse 2

Manitoba 4 Grand Rapids 2

Belleville 6 Binghamton 2

Lehigh Valley 6 WB/Scranton 5 (OT)

Toronto 3 Rochester 2 (OT)

Rockford 4 Chicago 2

Bakersfield 4 San Jose 3

Colorado 5 Stockton 2

Ontario 2 San Diego 1

---

NBA

Brooklyn 112 Boston 107

Charlotte 110 Detroit 107

Toronto 90 Orlando 83

Milwaukee 119 Cleveland 110

Philadelphia 101 New York 95

Indiana 105 Atlanta 104 (OT)

Miami 122 Golden State 105

Oklahoma City 109 New Orleans 104

Utah 103 Memphis 94

San Antonio 107 L.A. Clippers 97

Dallas 120 Phoenix 113

Portland 107 Chicago 103

L.A. Lakers 125 Washington 103

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.