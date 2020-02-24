Oilers acquire Andreas Athanasiou, prospect from Wings for Gagner, two picks

Detroit Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula, left, celebrates his goal with Andreas Athanasiou (72) during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The Edmonton Oilers acquired winger Andreas Athanasiou and minor-leaguer Ryan Kuffner from the Detroit Red Wings for centre Sam Gagner and two second-round draft picks ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar