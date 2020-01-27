Canadian snowboarder Toutant says he "broke some ribs" at X Games

Sebastien Toutant of Canada competes in the men's snowboard big air final at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Toutant says he "broke some ribs" at the X Games in Aspen over the weekend but is already looking forward to a quick return to the sport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

 JFJ

Canadian snowboarder Sebastien Toutant says he "broke some ribs" at the X Games in Aspen over the weekend but is already looking forward to a quick return to the sport.

The reigning Olympic big air gold medallist divulged the injury in a social media post Monday that was accompanied by a photo of himself smiling while sitting in a hospital bed.

"This year at X Games I crashed and broke some ribs. Luckily there was nothing internal affected!" the 27-year-old wrote in a post that appeared on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. "Snowboarding is all I know and I'll do whatever it takes to come back quickly and stronger."

Toutant appeared to suffer the injury during a slopestyle qualifying run Thursday. He did not compete in either the slopestyle or big air finals on Saturday and Sunday.

The l'Assomption, Que., native was coming off a gold-medal win in slopestyle at a World Cup event in Switzerland a week before the X Games.

Toutant has six career X Games medals — two gold, two silver and two bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2020.

