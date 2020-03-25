Canadian darts pro is self-isolation after earning his way back on tour

After winning his way back to the pro darts tour, Jeff (The Silencer) Smith, shown in a Nov., 2016 handout photo, reached the final of the first event he competed in. But the COVID-19 outbreak has put a halt to pro darts, just like any other sport, and the 44-year-old is back home in Hampton, N.B., practising and spending time with his family. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Professional Darts Corp.Mandatory Credit