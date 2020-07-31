'Anything can happen': Canadiens no bothered by underdog role against Penguins

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) chases Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Weber is fine being the underdog. Good thing, because the Montreal Canadiens and their captain are certainly that heading into the team's qualifying round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn