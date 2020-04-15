Bill Peters moves to Russia in 1st job since leaving Calgary

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters watches his team practice in Beijing, China. Peters made a return to professional hockey on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, when he was appointed coach of Russian hockey club Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg. Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames last year following allegations he previously used racial slurs and struck players. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)