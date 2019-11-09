Soroka's award-worthy rookie season no surprise to former big leaguer Reitsma

Mike Soroka left an impression on Former Canadian big leaguer Chris Reitsma when he first met the Atlanta Braves rookie at a baseball camp in Calgary a decade ago. Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka throws during the second inning in Game 3 of a National League Division Series baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in St. Louis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Roberson