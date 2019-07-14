Roger Federer withdraws from Rogers Cup in Montreal after losing Wimbledon final

Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts during the press conference following his defeat by Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Federer is going to take the Rogers Cup off. Federer announced his decision to skip the ATP Tour event in Montreal after losing the men's Wimbledon final on Sunday. (Joe Toth, AELTC Pool Photo via AP)