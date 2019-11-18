Tyler Ho is quickly developing a penchant for scoring big goals in his brief time with the Penticton Vees.
The 19-year-old from Surrey scored with 15 seconds left in overtime as the Vees beat the Wenatchee Wild 2-1 in front of 3,128 appreciative fans Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
It completed a sweep of two home games on Parents’ Weekend and kept the Vees (20-5-1) in sole possession of first place in the Interior Division, two points ahead of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (19-6-1), and four ahead of the Trail Smoke Eaters (17-8-2-1).
Ho scored his third goal in 10 games with the Vees. He also registered the winner with less than two minutes to go in a victory over the Surrey Eagles on Nov. 1.
Danny Weight scored a power play goal for the Vees, who continue their busy schedule with road games in Langley Tuesday and Coquitlam on Wednesday.
Nick Cafarelli scored for the Wild (11-10-3-1), who also lost 3-2 in overtime in Salmon Arm on Sunday afternoon.
Carl Stankowski made 26 saves for the Vees and Daniel Chenard made 31 stops for the Wild.
The Wild carried the play early and got on the board at 7:38 on Cafarelli’s 12th of the campaign.
Cafarelli nearly made it 2-0 but was denied on a breakaway by Stankowski.
The Wild took a penalty seconds later, and just 10 seconds into the power play, the Vees tied the game.
Jay O’Brien and Colton Kalezic combined to get the puck to Weight, who tucked it in on the glove side for his 13th of the season with 1:30 remaining in the opening frame.
The two goaltenders were terrific to get the game to overtime, where it was the Vees who finally broke through in the dying seconds.
Ho took a drop pass from Steve Holtz, drove to the net and hoisted a shot just under the crossbar to give the Vees their third overtime win of the season.
Ho, Chenard and Stankowski were the three stars.
In the midst of playing nine games in 17 days, the Vees visit the Langley Rivermen Tuesday and the Coquitlam Express on Wednesday in a pair of 7:15 p.m. puck-drops.
Langley (11-13-0-1) is 3-0-1 in its last four games, with their last three contests decided in a shootout.
The Rivermen are led by veteran forward Brendan Budy, fourth in the league with 34 points.
The much-anticipated matchup in Coquitlam sees the teams with the two best records in the BCHL go head to head for the first time this season.
The Express (21-5-0) have won nine of their last 10 games and lead the Vees by one point for first overall.
Coquitlam features a balanced attack with 13 players in double-digits in scoring, led by Connor Gregga with 21 points and rookie Greg Lapointe with 13 goals.
It will also be the first time former Vees captain Massimo Rizzo goes up against his old team since being dealt to Coquitlam for forward Alex DiPaolo in the summer.
Rizzo, who played two seasons with the Vees, is off to a good start with the Express, registering six goals and 17 points in 17 games after returning from off-season surgery.
DiPaolo has four goals and nine points in 25 games with the Vees.
ICE CHIPS: With defencemen Ethan Martini and Cade Webber still sidelined with upper-body injuries, the Vees called up D Scott Gilowski from the Okanagan Rockets to play in the two weekend home games. The 17-year-old from Vernon started the season with the Vees and has an assist and four penalty minutes in five games… The Vees are back home to play the Chilliwack Chiefs Friday at 7 p.m., then the Prince George Spruce Kings are at the SOEC Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.